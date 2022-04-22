A man and a woman are due in court in connection with the death of a "beautiful" toddler from Haverfordwest.

Lola James, two, died in hospital on July 21, 2020 - four days after police were called to a property in the town on the morning of July 17.

Kyle Bevan, 30, has been charged with murder and Sinead James, 29, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, Dyfed Powys Police said.

Both people are due in court on Friday (April 22).

Grandmother Nicola James paid tribute to Lola as “the constant light in our lives, the sparkle of our eye". Credit: Media Wales

Following Lola's death, her father Dan Thomas said his daughter's "beautiful smile" will always be missed.

He added: “From the very first time I met my beautiful daughter, Lola Patricia James, my heart was filled with such joy, a happiness I’d never felt before, an unconditional love and need to always protect her for the rest of her life.

"All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her – to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car. Lola, you have left a hole in the hearts of everyone you met. Your sparkly eyes and beautiful smile will be missed always.

At the time, Lola’s grandmother Nicola James also paid tribute to her “sparkling star”, saying: "You were the constant light in our lives, the sparkle of our eye."