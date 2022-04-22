Fire crews have been called after reports of a forest fire in North Wales.

The initial call was received just before 2pm on Friday 22 April from Maentwrog in Gwynedd.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed there are crews tackling the fire from Porthmadog, Harlech, Dolgellau and Caernarfon.

The Incident Command Unit from Rhyl is also helping.

In a social media post, the Fire and Rescue Service thanked the public for calls regarding the fire and added: "Please be assured that we are dealing with the incident."