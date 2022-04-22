The Ospreys have confirmed that an independent disciplinary process into the actions of two players who were filmed mocking a sleeping homeless person has concluded.

The club suspended Matthew Aubrey and Callum Carson with immediate effect after being made aware of a video showing them mocking a sleeping homeless person.

The video showed Callum Carson, 23, approaching a rough sleeper in Cardiff before lying with his arm around them and appearing to thrust his hips against the unidentified person from behind.

Carson and Aubrey, 24, were investigated separately and have accepted full responsibility for their actions.

In addition to disciplinary sanctions imposed on them by the Ospreys, they will also undertake voluntary work with The Wallich, a Welsh charity that supports people who are homeless.

In a statement, Carson, said: “Firstly, I would like to apologise to the person involved for my behaviour and lack of respect towards them.

"Then, I have to say sorry, to my family, my friends, my teammates and the Ospreys and the supporters for the embarrassment caused by my actions.”

Aubrey added: “I want to say sorry to everybody for what happened and there are no excuses for my behaviour on that night.

"I know how much distress and embarrassment it has caused everybody close to me and everyone involved with the Ospreys.”

The Ospreys have said they will be making no further comment.

At the time of the incident, South Wales Police said it was aware of the video circulating on social media and was making enquiries with outreach workers to identify the person concerned to check on their welfare.