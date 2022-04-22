The community of Sarn came together to pay their respects to Logan Mwangi following the convictions of his mother, stepfather and a teenager for his murder.

The five-year-old's body was found in the River Ogmore on July 31 last year after Logan had suffered “catastrophic” internal injuries consistent with a “brutal and sustained assault” likened to a car crash.

Stepfather John Cole, 40, mother Angharad Williamson, 31, and a 14-year-old boy were all convicted at Cardiff Crown Court of Logan’s murder.

Dozens gathered near the River Ogmore in Sarn on Thursday (April 21) evening after the jury delivered their verdicts to pay their respects to Logan.

One mourner told ITV Wales: "I feel that Logan needed our respect and blessings. The little boy went through so much pain before he died. It’s affected the whole community."

Another local said: "I just wanted to pay my respects to Logan and wish him on his way. I’m 40 and I’ve lived in Sarn all my life, it’s a very big community. It’s a very tight-knit community and in times like this the community has really pulled together.

Mourners lit candles and paid tribute to Logan Mwangi. Credit: ITV Wales

"There’s a lot of children in Sarn and the children have got to go over the bridge to get to the playing fields. It's affected them a lot."

Those gathered at the vigil are calling for a permanent memorial in tribute to Logan, such as a bench or a tree.

'Residents are traumatised by what happened'

Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Senedd member for Ogmore, said: "This community have just been shocked and the more the details have come out the deeper it's hurt. This is a close knit community and people have lived here for years and years.

"I've spoken to residents here who themselves feel traumatised by what's happened here. They will pull through it but at the moment they're not thinking of anything other than that little boy who should still be with us."