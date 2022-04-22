Trains were stopped and armed police were called following a report of two teenagers carrying a weapon at Bridgend station.

Officers were called to the station just after 2pm on Friday, April 22. Armed police searched along the railway line with officers from South Wales Police.

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were found to have discarded a plastic BB gun before entering the station.

British Transport Police said: "They have been spoken to by officers and are being returned home to their parents. There is no cause for wider concern."