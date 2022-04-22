Two people have died and another three are in hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Bagillt, Flintshire.Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A548 at about 2.30am on Friday (April 22) following reports a vehicle had crashed into a gym, causing structural damage.Lyons Den Fitness issued a statement on Facebook this morning saying it was closed until further notice.

In the post, its owner said: "Major traffic incident with structural damage to building.

The gym remains closed until further notice Credit: Media Wales

"Honestly can’t say any more than this at the moment. With the police, will keep you all updated as I know more re[garding] opening back up."The incident prompted a large response from the Welsh Ambulance Service, with five ambulances and two rapid response vehicles sent to the area.The Wales Air Ambulance was also alerted, with a crew circling the area before touching down around 3.15am.

A spokesperson for Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We responded with two rapid response vehicles and five emergency ambulances.

"We were supported by the a crew from the Wales Air Ambulance. We have no further details at this stage."

Police say the road will remain shut until at least lunchtime on Friday while investigations take place.

Police remain at the scene with investigations ongoing Credit: Media Wales

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene of a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

"The collision occurred near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 at Bagillt, and road closures were put in place.

"Sadly, two people have died, and another three are currently in hospital in a serious condition.

"Officers remain at the scene whilst our investigations continue, and the road will be closed until at least lunchtime.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage, that saw a white BMW 330 saloon travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to please contact us.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact North Wales Police quoting reference B056403.