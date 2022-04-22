The family of a young man who died in a car crash on Easter Sunday have described him as a "beautiful soul" with a "heart of gold."

Jack Daniel Elden Chahal, 22, Prestatyn, was fatally injured in a road traffic collision on the A548 in Gronant during the early hours of Sunday (April 17).

In a tribute, his family said: "Jack had a caring, funny and beautiful soul with an infectious smile. He was the best son and brother you could ask for, and was fiercely protective of his family.

"He always put others before himself, and had a 'happy go lucky' character. He was a loyal young man who also had a heart of gold, and was loved by many."He spent sometime studying at college, but his main aim was to set up his own I.T. business. We know he had the determination to succeed, and he was working hard to achieve that goal."He will be forever in our hearts, and his story will continue to be told. He will never be forgotten."North Wales Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash and is urging anyone with information to get in touch with them quoting reference 22000263059.