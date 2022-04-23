Motorists have been left confused after a bilingual roadworks sign in Conwy stated different closures dates in English and Welsh.

The sign on Old Conway Road, Mochdre, was put in place by contractors who are working in the area.

In Welsh, the sign states the road is closed between April 11 and April 13.

However the English translation beneath reads: "This road will be closed 26/04/22 to 27/04/22 8am to 5pm" - some two weeks later.

A baffled resident said: "A road closed warning sign gives two different dates -11/4/22 to 13/4/22 for Welsh people and 26/4/22 to 27/4/22 for English people. Are they trying to confuse us?

"I just had to take a picture, I thought it so funny."

BT Openreach has since apologised for the "muddle" and removed the sign to prevent further confusion, after North Wales Live brought the issue to their attention.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “Thanks to North Wales Live for making us aware of this. We’re sorry for the muddle. We’ve removed the sign for now to avoid confusion, and we’re touching base with our contractors to make sure they display correct dates in future.”