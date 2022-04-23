Dispersal order in Cwmbran over weekend after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour
A dispersal order has been put place over the weekend in Cwmbran following multiple recent reports of anti-social behaviour.
Gwent Police said the order will come into effect from 6pm Friday 22 April and remain in force until 6pm Sunday 24 April.
It means police will have extra powers to move people in the area along if they are causing, or if officers believe they are likely to cause, anti-social behaviour.
The order covers Cwmbran's town centre, bus station and residential streets nearby.
If a group returns to the area after being asked to leave, they can be arrested.
The areas covered by the order include:
Trussel Road
Porthmawr Road
Turberville Road
Pontnewydd Walk
Porthmawr Road
Hanbury Close
Plas Islwyn
Conway Close
Llandaff Green
Farm Lane
Isca Close
Plas Craig
Caradoc Road leading into
Maendy Way
Llewellyn Road
Forgeside leading into
Taliesin
Woodside Road leading to
The underpass under the A4051 leading to the Lockgate Retail Park
Tudor Road
Glyndwr Road
CCYP (Cwmbran Centre for Young People)
Llantarnam Grange area off Glyndwr Road
The Cwmbran Leisure Complex incorporating Vue Cinema, Harvester, Hollywood Bowl and other premises on site
The area incorporating the pedestrian area within Cwmbran town centre
The main bus station within the town centre off Glyndwr Road.
Speaking on behalf of the police, Inspector Shane Underwood said anti-social behaviour is "completely unacceptable" and would not be tolerated.
He added: "Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.
“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.
"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
“While dispersal orders are in place, especially during the Easter break, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are and continue to speak to them about the impact their behaviour can have on our towns and neighbours.”