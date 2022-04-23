A dispersal order has been put place over the weekend in Cwmbran following multiple recent reports of anti-social behaviour.

Gwent Police said the order will come into effect from 6pm Friday 22 April and remain in force until 6pm Sunday 24 April.

It means police will have extra powers to move people in the area along if they are causing, or if officers believe they are likely to cause, anti-social behaviour.

The order covers Cwmbran's town centre, bus station and residential streets nearby.

If a group returns to the area after being asked to leave, they can be arrested.

The town centre and neighbouring streets are covered by the order. Credit: Google/North Wales Police

The areas covered by the order include:

Trussel Road

Porthmawr Road

Turberville Road

Pontnewydd Walk

Hanbury Close

Plas Islwyn

Conway Close

Llandaff Green

Farm Lane

Isca Close

Plas Craig

Caradoc Road leading into

Maendy Way

Llewellyn Road

Forgeside leading into

Taliesin

Woodside Road leading to

The underpass under the A4051 leading to the Lockgate Retail Park

Tudor Road

Glyndwr Road

CCYP (Cwmbran Centre for Young People)

Llantarnam Grange area off Glyndwr Road

The Cwmbran Leisure Complex incorporating Vue Cinema, Harvester, Hollywood Bowl and other premises on site

The area incorporating the pedestrian area within Cwmbran town centre

The main bus station within the town centre off Glyndwr Road.

Speaking on behalf of the police, Inspector Shane Underwood said anti-social behaviour is "completely unacceptable" and would not be tolerated.

He added: "Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

“While dispersal orders are in place, especially during the Easter break, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are and continue to speak to them about the impact their behaviour can have on our towns and neighbours.”