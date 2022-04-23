North Wales Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found on Anglesey on Friday (April 22).

The woman was found at a property on Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, and her death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers confirmed one person is currently in custody in relation to the incident.

The force added that their investigation is "in the very early stages" and it is "exploring all avenues of enquiry at this point".

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is encouraged to get in touch by calling 101 or contacting North Wales Police online.