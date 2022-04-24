The first openly transgender MP has said he wants to start his transition process "as quickly as possible", after publicly coming out earlier this year.

Jamie Wallis, who represents Bridgend, south Wales, revealed in March that he is transgender and has been raped and blackmailed.

In a personal statement posted on his social media, the Conservative politician also said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the 37-year-old said he knows the process will be "challenging and difficult" but after making his gender identity public, he is now able to start "that journey at a pace" he finds "comfortable".

He also offered advice to young people who may be dealing with gender issues.

He encouraged youngsters not to "wait as long as I've waited," but added that there was also "nothing wrong with just taking some time and discovering yourself".

"But when you know who you are, you are ready and you want to tell the world, there are people like myself who are waiting and we're welcoming, we're friendly and we're here to help and support," he said.

Mr Wallis, who said he still intends to use he/him pronouns for now, also opened up about feeling alone as a child while coping with questions about his gender identity.

He told the broadcaster: "I came to the wrong conclusion, at the time I thought it was just me and that maybe there was some horrible mistake or something that had gone very wrong.

"As I got older and I started to learn a little bit more about this issue and that moment when you realise it isn't just you, that moment isn't just a revelation, it is exciting and terrifying at the same time."

He explained how he had "tried to become this person that I thought I should have been" but last year, "woke up one day and I realised actually I am no longer ashamed".

The MP, who previously disclosed he was raped by a man he "hooked up" with after meeting online, said he "felt very ashamed and empty inside" following the experience and suffered nightmares and flashbacks as a result.

He described how "in that moment a part of [him] died" and he has not been able to regain that piece of himself ever since.

But he told Sky it was "truly frightening" to discover the "shocking" number of people who got in touch with him to talk about their own similar experiences.

Mr Wallis also touched on being targeted by a blackmailer who threatened to out him to the public unless he paid £50,000, and the "toxic" debate on transgender participation in competitive sport.

The MP also reassured young people that when they are ready to tell the world who they are, there are people waiting "to help and support". Credit: PA Images

The politician came out in March shortly after a gathering for Tory MPs at which the Prime Minister reportedly made a joke about trans issues.

However, Mr Johnson later commended Mr Wallis's statement by saying it "would have taken an immense amount of courage".

After his initial statement, Mr Wallis said that although he had hoped to keep his gender dysphoria private, he was grateful for the "huge outpouring of support" he has received.