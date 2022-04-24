A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Newport.

Emergency services received reports of the blaze in Greenwood on Beaufort Road at around 11pm on Saturday 23 April.

Officers from Gwent Police and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident. An investigation by both teams deemed the fire to have been started deliberately.

The 45-year-old, who is from Newport, remains in police custody and has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said the fire was quickly extinguished and fortunately, no one was hurt.

They added: “Following reports of the fire, our officers swiftly attended to reassure members of the community and begin our investigation. We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of arson, and he remains in police custody for questioning.

“As our investigation continues, residents in Beaufort Road will see extra officers on patrol, and we encourage you to speak directly to them if you have any concern.

“We’re working closely with Newport City Homes, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to ensure the safety of those living in the area.

“Anyone who is found to deliberately start a fire, which can cause people to lose their lives and significant destruction and damage to people’s livelihoods, will be prosecuted.”

Officers are also appealing for anyone who was in the area between around 10:30pm and 11:30pm to come forward with information or CCTV and dashcam footage.