A group of magnet fishers found themselves dealing with an unexpected catch after discovering a live bomb while searching a pond.

The team of six, who are part of a group called The Magneteers, were searching in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly, on Sunday (April 24).

Alan Morgan, who pulled the explosive from a pond near Gelligroes Mill, said he thought it was live as it had a tripwire and pin.

A group of magnet fishers found themselves dealing with an unexpected catch. Credit: Media Wales

The group then phoned a war expert friend to confirm the explosive and then made another call to Gwent Police. The device was later detonated on a nearby road.

The Magneteers, who hunt for metal submerged in canals and rivers, made the surprise find at around 3pm on Sunday.

Mr Morgan said he had initially thought it was a "bait bomb".

Mr Morgan said: "When we found the bomb, we called our friend in England who is a bit of a war expert and he confirmed it was a live explosive - that's when we called the police, who called the bomb squad."

The bomb squad arrived at the scene and disposed of the explosive. Credit: Media Wales

Magnet fishing, also called magnetic fishing, is when people search in outdoor waters for objects available to pull with a strong magnet.

The magnets used are strong enough to remove large debris such as discarded bicycles, but often also discover items such as discarded bombs.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a call around 3:05pm on Sunday 24 April, reporting that a suspicious device had been found in Gelligroes Mill Road, Pontllanfraith.

"Officers attended, along with specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) who examined and disposed of the object.

"There is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism."