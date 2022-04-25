Detectives investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Holyhead have launched a murder investigation.

The woman was found at a property on Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, on Friday (April 22).

Police say a person who was arrested has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Evans said: "Clearly this is an awful time for family members and friends. Our thoughts are with them and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"I would like to thank the members of the local community, as well as the wider public for the information they have provided to us so far."

'We believe this to be an isolated incident'

DCS Evans continued: "Local officers and detectives will be continuing with enquiries in the area throughout this week. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone travelling by vehicle who may have dashcam footage of the North West of Anglesey between the early hours of Friday the 22nd of April 2022 and the early afternoon."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference B056492. Alternatively, you can speak to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.