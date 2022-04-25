The family of a grandmother who was found dead at her home on Anglesey have described her as a "caring, loving woman, willing to help anyone".

Police launched a murder investigating after Buddug Jones, 48, was found dead at her home in Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwen, in Holyhead on Friday morning (22 April).

Her family said: "Buddug was the best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.

"She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished.

"She has been cruelly taken from us far too early and her sons, her grandchildren and brothers and sisters will all miss her every single day.

"We can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."

North Wales Police have launched a murder investigation and say a person who was arrested has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detectives earlier appealed for anyone travelling by vehicle who may have dashcam footage of the North West of Anglesey between the early hours of 22 April 2022 and the early afternoon, to make contact.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is urged to contact us via our live webchat online https://orlo.uk/w4eXG, or on 101 quoting reference B056492. Alternatively, you can speak to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.