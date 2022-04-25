A 45-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a block of flats.

Police were called to the scene of the blaze at around 11pm on Saturday (April 23) at Greenwood, Beaufort Road, Newport.

A police spokesperson said: "Following a joint investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, we’ve launched an arson investigation after the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate.

"A 45-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

"He was later charged with this offence and was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday 25 April."

Anyone with information including CCTV and/or dashcam footage is urged to contact South Wales police quoting log reference 2200134410.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.