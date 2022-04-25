Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales Reporter Sion Jenkins

Members of staff at a Gwynedd mental health unit have said they are “worried for the safety” of patients there.

Speaking anonymously, ten current and former employees of the Hergest mental health unit have expressed urgent worries about staffing, increased demand for beds and the unit’s management at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

"I work ridiculous hours, I do shifts of 13, 14 hours, for three-week periods without breaks,” one staff member told ITV Wales’s Welsh language current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar.

“We're burnt out”, said another. "Bit by bit, it gets you down. I need time off."

"Every time I have a day off, Hergest gets in touch asking us to make shifts urgently."

In April last year, a woman died on the ward. A year later, staff fear a catastrophic incident could happen again.

"I'm worried for the safety of the patients. I'm scared that something big is going to happen. The stuff I've seen is horrific. I've seen a patient trying to kill themselves."

"The staff are doing the best they can," said another. "But it's impossible to do the job without more staff."

With the majority petrified of speaking out openly, one former employee was willing to share his concerns.

Having worked at Hergest since the 90s, Professor David Healy worked as a psychiatric consultant there. He says the behaviour of the management team contributed to his resignation in 2020.

"Nobody wants to work there because the conditions are unpleasant and uncomfortable, and they are over-reliant on locum staff."

"If you get rid of people who talk out about safety issues, if you get rid of the best staff, not only are people going to die, but day-to-day care is getting worse. That's what's happened over the last 10 years."

One patient who experienced the challenges on the unit is Dylan Parry, 35, from Anglesey.

After trying to kill himself in 2017, he was driven to the nearby Hergest unit, but there were no beds available to him.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

"It's disgusting that there are no beds around at all. I felt like there was no other place to turn."

Dylan was told there was a bed for him at the Priory mental health hospital in Darlington, County Durham.

He was there for seven weeks before returning to the Hergest unit for a week.

"I never want to go to Hergest again. People with all kinds of mental illness were crammed into one big room. I didn't have therapy or treatment while I was there."

"I don't think that's down to the staff. They didn't have enough staff to look after all the people who were there."

For Dylan and his family, it is frustrating that support was not available to him in his darkest hour.

"I think Betsi Cadwaladr really needs to look at the funding and the care they give," said Dylan's sister, Llinos Taylor.

"They need beds, larger facilities, bigger wards, more staff, training and aftercare.”

In a statement, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said that there has been "good progress at the Hergest unit in recent years” including "improvements to standards of care and changes which have ensured a safer mix of patients".

"The majority of our patients receive high quality care and we are deeply sorry where patients, their families or carers feel that we have not met the standards they expect," a spokesperson said.

The board also said that it is "working so hard to make further improvements" and it’s "disappointing that some staff don’t feel able to speak up about their concerns" as there are "a number of ways for them to do this”, including an anonymous platform launched last year.

The board said it is "working very hard with staff to foster a positive, open, learning culture” and promise staff “will be listened to and that improvement happens as a result.”