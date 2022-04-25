A huge mural of a miner has appeared in Rhymney, Caerphilly in tribute to the area's mining heritage.

Painted over the course of four days, the figure of a miner is accompanied by words from a verse of the David Alexander song 'Working Man.'

It reads: "It’s a working man l am

"And I’ve been down under ground

"And I swear to God if l ever see the sun

Tee2Sugars said painting the mural had been "epic" Credit: Tee2Sugars

"Or for any length of time I can hold it in my mind

"I never again will go down under ground".

The piece, painted on the side of a funeral home, was created by the Welsh graffiti artist Tee2Sugars, who said it's had a "phenomenal" reaction.

"A lot of people have been saying that their dads or grandfathers would have loved to have seen themselves appreciated in this way", Tee2Sugars told ITV News.

"To see this being erected has been a really heartwarming thing for a lot of people that had families that were miners", he continued.

'Industrial but beautiful'

Responding to the images of the mural on social media, members of the public have described the work as "amazing" and "poignant."

One Instagram user replied: "My father was a great man, a miner and this song was also played at his funeral as it was one of his favourites. Great work."

Another said: "My father was a steelworker and loved that song. Your work is industrial but beautiful."

The mural can be viewed on the side of the Parkside Funeral Home in Rhymney, Caerphilly.