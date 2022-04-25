The top 10 places to live in Wales revealed

Tenby in Pembrokeshire was ranked the 2nd best place to live in Wales. Credit: PA

The best places to live in Wales have been revealed, according to new research.

Property finding company Garrington ranked the areas according to a number of factors, including natural beauty, quality of life and the average price of a family home.

Here is the full list of the top 10 places to live in Wales right now, including their ranking out of 1,372 places in the UK.

1. Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire

Ranked 1st in Wales and 5th in the UK, Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire has topped the list. Famous for its castle dating back to the 12th century, the town scored highly for its natural beauty and quality of life.

2. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

The popular holiday destination of Tenby in Pembrokeshire scored highly for both its architectural and natural beauty, earning its spot as the 17th best place to live in the UK and 2nd in Wales. House prices are steeper here, with the average family home costing between £350K-£650K.

Tenby was ranked as the 2nd best place in Wales, and the 17th best in the UK overall. Credit: PA

3. Porthmadog, Gwynedd

The coastal town of Porthmadog is ranked third best in Wales, and 42nd across the UK as a whole. Rich in maritime history, the town ranks highly for both natural and architectural beauty.

4. Barmouth, Gwynedd

Ranked 46th across the whole of the UK, Barmouth is a close 4th. The popular coastal town with seaside views of Cardigan Bay scored highly for both its natural and architectural beauty.

5. Cardigan, Ceredigion

Hot on the heels of Barmouth, Cardigan came in at 47th across the UK and 5th in Wales. The popular town ranked particularly well its for architectural beauty and quality of life.

Llandudno scored highly for quality of life. Credit: PA

6. Llandudno, Conwy

Famous for its pier, Llandudno is a popular holiday destination and an equally popular place to live, ranked 6th best in Wales and 58th in the UK. The seaside town scored well for natural beauty, ranked 73rd out of 1372.

7. Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

The market town of Abergavenny is ranked 7th in Wales and 61st in the UK. Situated at the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, the town ranked highly for natural beauty. House prices here are higher than average, at between £350K-650K for a family home.

Brecon in Powys was ranked the 8th best place to live in Wales. Credit: PA

8. Brecon, Powys

Ranked the 66th best place to live in the UK, the market town of Brecon is known for its annual jazz festival and cathedral. Situated just within the Brecon Beacons National Park, the town was ranked 3rd most naturally beautiful in all of the UK.

9. Blaenavon, Torfaen

Steeped in history, Blaenavon was at one point the most important producer of iron, coal and steel in the world. Today it is home to the Big Pit National Coal Museum, and was ranked the 69th best place to live in the UK based on quality of life and the area's architectural beauty.

10. Glanaman, Carmarthenshire

Ranked the 71st best place to live in the UK, Glanaman is another town with a strong historical link to the coal mining industry. Situated in the valley of the River Amman, the town was ranked the second most naturally beautiful in the whole of the UK.