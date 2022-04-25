A 91-year-old woman was left seriously injured after a crash in Cardigan town centre.

A blue Isuzu collided with the elderly woman at around 12.10pm on April 14, leading to suspected serious injuries, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Dyfed-Powys Police is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash in College Row, Cardigan, near Greenfields Square car park.

Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.