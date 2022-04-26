A drunk driver has been handed an eight-year sentence after killing a cyclist in a hit and run.

Matthew Clemo, 51, was sentenced to eight years in prison today (26 April) at Cardiff Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving.

76-year-old grandfather Michael Partridge died following a collision in Bedwas, Caerphilly, on 25 September last year.

He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries after being crushed between the van and a parked car.

The driver had over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system and low levels of cannabis and painkillers at the time of the crash.

He continued driving and collided with parked vehicles, but only came to a stop after his airbags were deployed.

Clemo was just minutes from his own home having driven from work in Bristol.

Clemo had 25 previous convictions, including 26 driving offences involving dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard how Clemo was driving a Ford Transit along Pandy Road just before 1pm while intoxicated.

The defendant drifted onto the wrong side of the road in the built up residential street and was just over the speed limit of 30mph.

Despite clipping a parked van, Clemo continued to drive and later collided with Mr Partridge, who was riding his bike on the right side of the road.

After the fatal collision, the defendant carried on driving until he collided with another vehicle.

Mr Partridge was treated by paramedics and Wales Air Ambulance, but he died at the scene having sustained multiple injuries that were unsurvivable.

Judge Nicola Saffman said: "Mr Partridge was a 76-year-old retired gentleman who worked hard all his life in the steelworks.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and his family have been severely impacted."

Clemo was arrested and was described as being so drunk he was unable to stand up on his own.

Police discovered an empty vodka bottle in the van.

In his police interview, he said he had no recollection of the collision.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Clemo had 25 previous convictions which included 26 driving offences including dangerous driving, vehicle taking and driving with excess alcohol.

Mr Partridge was described as a devoted husband who loved the harbour, watching boats and listening to the ocean waves with his wife.

The court heard that Clemo was an alcoholic who had previously attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and had been drinking on the day of Mr Partridge's death due to feeling "low" over his busy work schedule.

Clemo has a 10-year-old son and since his conviction he has divorced his wife and moved away from the Bedwas area.

Mr Jones said the defendant was "remorseful and upset" about Mr Partridge's death.During her sentencing comments, Judge Saffman thanked Mr Partridge's family for the dignity they had shown during the hearing.

Clemo was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, of which he will serve half in custody, and was disqualified from driving for 12 years.

In a statement released at the time of Mr Partridge's death, his family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Vernon Partridge, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, who died on Saturday, September 25.

"He was taken from us too early in tragic circumstances doing what he loved. Dedicated to his family, he loved his time with his grandchildren, often playing and teasing them into fits of laughter.

"He was also a devoted husband who loved the harbour in Weymouth, watching boats and listening to the ocean waves with wife Pamela.

A former Llanwern steelworker, painter and decorator, he was a man who worked hard and loved life.

"His other passions were music – he was involved with Aber Valley Male Voice Choir for many years and until recently Caerphilly Male Voice Choir – and rugby, where he volunteered and was a committee member with Bedwas Rugby Club."