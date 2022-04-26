A major search has been launched after a man went missing at a beach in Pembrokeshire.

A number of police search teams have been pictured at Manorbier beach, around six miles west of Tenby, on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that a man, named only as Anthony, was last seen at around 6pm on Monday (April 25).

Police have released a photo and description of Anthony

He is believed to have been walking east towards Lydstep on the Pembrokeshire coast path.

Anthony is described as white, around 6 foot 3 inches tall with short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark top and trousers.

The coastguard helicopter has been in operation along the coast Credit: Media Wales

Appealing for information on Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday, police said: "We are very concerned for his safety, and are urging anyone who might have seen him to contact us."

Anybody who may have seen Anthony, or who has information on his whereabouts, have been advised to contact Dyfed-Powys Police with the the reference DP-20220425-346.