The family of a "renowned and respected" doctor who died in hospital almost a month after he was attacked have paid tribute to him.

Dr Kim Harrison, 68, sustained serious facial injuries during an incident in Clydach on 12 March. He died in hospital on April 9.

A 37-year-old man, Daniel Harrison, was previously charged with attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and a murder investigation is ongoing, South Wales Police said.

Paying tribute to Mr Harrison, his family said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Dr Kim Harrison passed away on 9 April 2022 following a head injury.

Dr Harrison was treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff

"Kim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend - a man of great patience, modesty and integrity.

"Kim was a well renowned and respected doctor who strove to ensure that his patients were always offered the best care.

"After training at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London, he worked closely with colleagues to set up the Respiratory Unit in Morriston Hospital and became an international expert in pulmonary fibrosis.

"Kim was an enthusiastic teacher and taught many future doctors in Cardiff and Swansea Medical Schools.

Dr Kim Harrison died in hospital on April 9 Credit: South Wales Police

"Kim had recently retired and was enjoying a life of simple pleasures - cooking, gardening, music and researching his family history. He loved being with his family and friends, and was enormously proud of his four sons and baby granddaughter.

"Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and happy life.

"His lasting achievements and our precious memories of him will not be forgotten.

"We greatly appreciate the outstanding care that Kim received from professionals at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and the wonderful support of family and friends."

South Wales Police said anyone with information regarding the incident should contact them.