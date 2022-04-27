Police have issued a photograph of a man they wish to speak to after a teenage girl was subjected to a "prolonged sexual assault" on a train.

British Transport Police said the alleged incident happened on board a train from Llandovery to Llanelli on Saturday, March 26.

Officers say the girl boarded the train at around 4.40pm and sat opposite a man on a table seat, who then "proceeded to sexually assault her."

British Transport Police believes the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 538 of 26/03/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.