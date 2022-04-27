S4C may lose free-to-air international football as Wales games set for paywall

Fans may no longer be able to watch Wales men's international football matches on S4C from 2024.

Nordic-based streaming service Viaplay has won exclusive rights to show Wales matches in a significant shake-up of live international football.

As part of a four-year partnership with UEFA, Viaplay will show European qualifiers for Euro 2028 and World Cup 2026 from 2024, along with UEFA Nations League and friendly matches.

The move means Wales matches will no longer be shown on Sky Sports, and, with Viaplay confirming that it plans to offer Welsh language coverage, there are fears S4C will also miss out.

Viaplay has not yet launched in the UK

Viaplay has confirmed that some matches will be shown free. However, it's not yet clear how much it will cost fans, many of whom will already pay for subscriptions to services such as Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sport.

In the US, the service costs around $4.99 per month, but further details are not expected until the service launches in the UK later in the year.

The agreement comes through UEFA's centralised National Association media rights sales process, and means the platform will also be the home of Scotland and Northern Ireland games.

However, England matches are not part of the agreement.

Confirming the news, Football Association of Wales chief Noel Mooney tweeted: "Bora da. UEFA sell the centralised rights for all 55 national associations in Europe.

"We are in discussions with them re Welsh language, promotion of domestic game internationally, free-to-air matches of the Cymru national teams etc. Will update ASAP."

Mooney also replied to a tweet saying he will do everything in his power to ensure S4C remains a broadcaster of Welsh matches.

International sport is seen as integral to S4C's coverage, with many Welsh sport fans accessing football and rugby through the channel.

Sgorio Rhyngwladol is a spiritual Welsh football home for fans who don't make it to to he games themselves Credit: PA

S4C confirmed it remains in talks with the Football Association of Wales regarding the situation.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "S4C is a proud supporter of Welsh football and has consistently provided live coverage of the Welsh national football team since 2003.

"During that time, the channel’s football coverage has expanded significantly to include coverage of the Welsh Women’s and age-grade teams, as well as unrivalled coverage of the Welsh football pyramid.

"S4C’s partnership with the Football Association of Wales has been and continues to be hugely beneficial to Welsh football as a whole.

"We are now in talks with the Football Association of Wales to further clarify the situation regarding Welsh language coverage of these matches."

Anders Jensen, president of NENT, who run Viaplay, said: “This is Viaplay’s biggest UK sports milestone so far. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have exciting young teams that millions of fans will be able to follow exclusively on our world-class platform.

"These matches are in good hands – we work closely with UEFA in the Nordic and Baltic regions, and know how much national sides mean to supporters.

"Viaplay’s multi-territory partnerships with rights holders will be a key advantage as we challenge further in the UK sports market.

"The timing is also advantageous, with these rights coming on stream in 2024, which allows us time to build our UK brand and to innovate the Viaplay viewing experience even further.”