A young mother had to make a 650-mile-round trip to Glasgow and back to have her passport renewed.

Monique Shaw, 19, had to make the journey from Pwllheli on the Llŷn Peninsula to Glasgow to ensure that she was able to travel from Manchester to Portugal on April 30.

Miss Shaw said she was left with no choice but to travel to Scotland due to high demand in the UK's Passport Office.

Miss Shaw spent several days desperately trying to get an appointment in Liverpool to urgently renew her passport, but there were no appointments available.

The only available appointment for a fast-track passport was in Glasgow, which left her almost £400 out of pocket in total.

The government has advised people hoping to travel abroad this summer to get their passport applications in as soon as possible. Credit: PA

There are fears people hoping to travel abroad this summer could miss out on their holidays due to an "unprecedented surge" in passport applications across the UK.

The UK government has urged people to renew their outdated passports "as soon as possible," with the Passport Office facing huge backlogs.

The UK Home Office usually deals with around seven million applications per year, but in April alone, it dealt with one million.

While the UK government has come under pressure to do more to address the backlog, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to 'privatise the a***' out of the Passport Office.

'A massive pain'

The airline had been given Miss Shaw’s passport details and had released her boarding pass, but didn't make her aware that she could be turned away due to the expiration date on her passport.

The passport was due to expire on July 21, meaning she only had ten and a half valid weeks left on the travel document as opposed to the necessary 12.

Miss Shaw said: "It was all just a massive pain, to be honest. We had already given Jet2 the passport details and they accepted them and released our boarding passes.

"If we hadn't seen an article online about a woman being turned away from the airport, we wouldn't have known there was an issue. They didn't make us aware at all and I nor my family had any idea that we had to have three months left after returning.

"It was frustrating because had we been able to travel when we initially planned, my passport would have been well in-date. Obviously, no one could have predicted the Covid outbreak but surely there should be some leeway if the holiday was booked before the new rules even came in to play?

"What's worse is that my passport was valid for the flight out and the flight back, but because it expired ten and a half weeks after our return journey I had to have it renewed or I couldn't go. I have a 10-month-old baby and I didn't want to risk chancing it at the airport to just be turned away."

Jet2 said passengers have a responsibility to check the latest passport rules Credit: PA

Portugal is one of 26 European countries within the Schengen Area of free movement. Post-Brexit, some EU countries in the Schengen Area are insisting passports must be no more than 10-years-old.

Jet2 said it's up to customers to check the validity of their passport.

A Jet 2 spokesperson said: “When a customer checks-in online, there is no way for an airline to be able to check the true validity of a customer’s travel document until it is physically examined at the airport.

"As part of our pre-departure communications, we always remind customers to check the validity of their passport, in line with Government advice. We also point them to our travel requirements page on our website, where they can find more information on how to ensure that their passport is valid for travel and in line with Government advice.”