Women with asthma twice as likely to die from an asthma attack than men

A woman who is hospitalised multiple times a year with asthma says she is hoping to be able to start new treatment to deal with the condition, as new research shows women in Wales are twice as likely to die of asthma attacks than men.

Lisa Hall, 40, says her asthma worsens leading up to her menstrual cycle. The lung health charity, Asthma + Lung UK Cymru says much more research is needed into the effect of female sex hormones on the condition.

Pollen, air pollution and dust are common asthma triggers. However fluctuations in female sex hormones are believed to cause symptoms to flare up and even trigger life-threatening asthma attacks.

Lisa was first diagnosed with the condition when she was 28 and says she notices the change in her condition when there is changes to her hormones.

"Leading up to my period, I notice my asthma gets worse and my symptoms leave me struggling to breathe, which is worrying.

"Although I have seen an improvement in my symptoms since starting biologic therapy, I still get admitted to hospital twice a year. I am currently in hospital with my asthma, trialling new medication and I am hopeful this new treatment will help me control it."

Asthma is said to be more prevalent and severe in boys during childhood but after puberty, that reverses and becomes more so for women.

Over the past five years in Wales, almost 70% of asthma deaths have been women, with more than 250 women dying from an asthma attack compared with 120 men.

Asthma hospital admissions in Wales are almost three times higher in women than in men aged 20-49 years.

177,000 Women with asthma in Wales

136,000 Men with asthma in Wales

Asthma + Lung UK Cymru says much more research is needed into the effect of female sex hormones on the condition, as it calls for urgent funding.

It says it is now looking at the link between times of hormonal change, during puberty, periods, pregnancy and peri-menopause, and asthma symptoms.

Sarah Woolnough, the Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK has said when it comes to research funding, women with asthma have drawn the short straw.

"Gaps in our knowledge are failing women, leaving them struggling with debilitating asthma symptoms, stuck in a cycle of being in and out of hospital and in some cases, losing their lives.

"By understanding the role of sex hormones in asthma, we could transform the lives of the three million women with the condition in the UK and the many millions of women with asthma across the world.

"We urgently need to see more investment in research in this area so we can find new treatments and better use existing treatments to help millions of women and save lives."

Asthma + Lung UK Cymru says the best way anyone can currently protect themselves against asthma triggers, including female hormones, is to take their preventer medicine every day as prescribed.

People should also have an asthma review at least once a year to ensure their medicines are working for them.

The charity is also advising asthma sufferers to keep a symptom diary to help identify what is triggering someone's asthma, including hormones.