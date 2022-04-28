A body has been found on Penarth seafront after the emergency services and Welsh coastguard was called to the scene.

South Wales police confirmed they were alerted to an area near the foot of the cliffs just before 11am on Thursday 28 April.

Police have yet to release any further details about the body.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at a scene near the foot of cliffs along Penarth seafront following the discovery of a body. Police were called to the scene shortly before 10.50am today."