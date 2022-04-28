The leader of a children's club who gave young boys cider and vodka on camping trips and then raped a teenager, has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment.

Mathew Lock, 44, of Barry, who had established the south Wales based children's club, was found to use his position to young boys to carry out the rape of his victim.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the offence took place on a camping trip where Lock plied his victim with so much alcohol, he urinated in a tent compartment and was forced to sleep in Lock's compartment.

It was then when the individual was raped and sexually assaulted.

The court heard that Lock was said to be "immature" and would send members of the club inappropriate texts as well.

The Judge sentencing Lock said his victim had showed dignity throughout the proceedings.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, the victim said: "Prior to contact with the defendant I would describe myself as a typical immature young man who messed around and joked.

"I was forced to grow up more quickly as a result of these offences, I became anxious and had an adverse effect on my mental health which deteriorated.

"I felt I couldn't talk to anybody, if people found out I felt I would be teased and blamed for the behaviour, I began to feel resentful towards my parents although I knew they could not have done anything."

The victim also said he felt the abuse had an effect on his education and wished he had told his friends earlier. It was a friend who contacted police, due to fears Lock still had access to children.

The Judge sentencing Lock, Judge Nicola Saffman, thanked the victim for the dignity he had shown throughout proceedings.

Lock is expected to serve two thirds of his ten year prison sentence. He has also been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements indefinitely.

