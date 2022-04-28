Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has been charged with four driving offences following a car crash in November last year.

Police had been investigating a road traffic collision which happened in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, south Wales during the early hours of November 28.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police confirmed Mr Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge, had been charged with failing to stop following a road traffic collision, failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

The MP, who represents Bridgend, is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 10.