A murder investigation has begun following the death of a 66-year-old man in Neath.

Detectives were called to Heol Catwg in Caewern on Wednesday (April 27) where the body of a man was discovered. He is yet to be identified and police haven't released any details of any injuries.

A 38 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place whilst crime scene investigators and specialist search officers are at the scene and residents have been told to expect an increased presence in the area over the coming days

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Darren George of South Wales Police, said:

“The community in Heol Catwg is close knit and I would encourage anyone who may have information in connection with the murder to please contact our incident room at Cockett Police Station using quoting reference 2200138869"

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area between 8am on Monday morning, April 25th and 1pm yesterday afternoon, Wednesday April 27th.“