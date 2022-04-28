Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales correspondent Richard Morgan

The mother of two siblings killed by a van driver high on drink and drugs has condemned his nine-year prison sentence, saying he should have been jailed for life.

Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his sister Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, died after the vehicle they were travelling in, which was stopped on the hard shoulder of the M4 near Newport, was hit from behind by Martin Newman.

The family had pulled over to allow Gracie-Ann to go to the toilet after she had complained of a bad stomach.

Newman had been travelling home from Leicester on the M4 in his transit van when he veered into the hard shoulder and hit the family’s car at 57mph, causing the children “catastrophic brain injuries”.

Jayden and Gracie-Ann suffered 'catastrophic brain injuries'

Passing sentence on April 8, Judge Daniel Williams acknowledged that many will feel the sentence he passed on Newman, 41, from Croeserw, was “inadequate”.

Speaking to ITV Wales, the children's mother, Rhiannon Lucas, said: "He took two babies away that didn't even live a full life. It should be life for life, really."

Rhiannon, who said she is still in physical pain from her own injuries, described Gracie-Ann and Jayden as "happy and loving" children.

"They liked adventure, liked getting dirty, jumping in muddy puddles. They were really good," she said.

The children's family have now launched a petition calling for harsher sentences for drivers who kill, which has received more than 3,000 signatures.

The petition states: "Please help us to bring about a change in legislation in the UK and bring a new law as some form of real justice for these children.

"Nothing will ever take the excruciating pain away but this sentence rubbed salt into the wound."

Rhiannon Lucas and her partner believe Newman and other drivers who kill should face tougher sentences Credit: ITV Wales

Newman admitted causing the deaths of the children by dangerous driving. He further admitted seriously injuring their mother, being twice over the drink-driving limit and having traces of cocaine in his system after partying the night before.

He had been seen driving erratically prior to the collision, and was witnessed by other motorists talking on his phone.

Judge Daniel Williams said Newman’s offending was the “most serious level of dangerous driving” but said he was unable to impose a higher sentence than the law allowed.

Martin Newman had his sentence reduced by a third after entering a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

“Parliament set the maximum sentence at 14 years’ imprisonment,” he said.

“Many will think such a maximum sentence inadequate to reflect what you’ve done. Many might call for the maximum sentence to be re-examined. That’s not a matter for the court, but for Parliament.”

Judge Williams said he was bound by the law to reduce Newman’s sentence by a third because he had entered a guilty plea at the first available opportunity.

Also due to the guidelines, he could not impose separate sentences for each charge of death by dangerous driving, and could only impose concurrent sentences for the further charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Newman was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison - he will only be expected to serve half the term in custody. He was also banned from driving for 14 years and eight months.