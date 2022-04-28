A number of sculptures in Cardiff forming the popular Snoopy dog trail are to be relocated after being damaged by vandals.

Thousands of people have enjoyed seeing the colourful canines since A Dog's Trail with Snoopy launched earlier this month to raise money for the charity Dogs Trust.

But days after the trail opened to the public, a number of sculptures in Cardiff and Caerphilly were deliberately smashed up and had to be taken away for repairs.

Several sculptures were left smashed days after the trail opened to the public. Credit: Dogs Trust

Now, nineteen sculptures in Cardiff are being relocated to Roath Park, Cardiff Castle, the Capitol Centre and Queens Arcade, where it is hoped they will be safer.

Two of the sculptures taken away for repairs - Peek-a-Boop and Tally - will be back on view in Roath Park this weekend.

Rebecca Staden, project manager for A Dog’s Trail, said: "The people of South Wales and beyond have come out in their thousands to enjoy this super-special trail, but sadly some of the beautiful sculptures which have brought joy to so many have been deliberately vandalised and others have suffered damage.

"Therefore, we are moving the sculptures based in Cardiff city centre and Cardiff parks to new locations where they will be more secure and so that everyone can continue to enjoy them. People that have already visited may even want to see them again in their new ‘forever homes’."

Thousands of people have enjoyed following the trail of Snoopy figures. Credit: Dogs Trust

There are no changes to the locations of the Cardiff Bay, Porthcawl and Caerphilly sculptures.

Organisers say they've been "overwhelmed" by the response to the trail, with a dedicated app recording more than 150,000 visits to individual sculptures and more than 3,000 selfies uploaded to its gallery.

The trail is open until 5 June and the 40 big sculptures will be auctioned off to raise money for Dogs Trust, which cares for thousands of dogs needing homes.

For more information, visit A Dog's Trail website.