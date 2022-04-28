A roofer has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for stealing more than £100,000 from elderly and vulnerable people for stripping roofs before demanding more money.

Cornelius Price, 42, carried out fraudulent jobs with him targeting 17 victims who were "grossly overcharged" for work on their homes which were shoddy or left unfinished.

The offending took place in Swansea between March 2019 and September 2021.

A sentencing hearing at Mold Crown Court heard that Price traded under the names A Plan Roofing and Cymru Roofing but he would give customers a false name due to his previous convictions for fraud.

The court also heard how Price would not provide documentation for quotes, or contact details or an address and wouldn't tell customers about a legally required cancellation period.

The prosecutor Lee Reynolds said, "He appeared to be a professional contractor and would appear to be caring and sympathetic and would make reference to a particular factor of the consumer that would make him seem vulnerable, like the fact he understood dementia because one of his parents suffered with it.

"He offered a price for the work which in many cases was unneeded and grossly manufactured."

Price was found to cause unnecessary damage to properties.

After starting the work, Price was discovered to leave properties in an appalling state before ordering customers to give him more money. He was known to find bogus reasons for more work to be carried out at higher prices than originally agreed.

The court heard how customers would feel they had no choice but to agree to the work because of threats by Price and his team that they would walk off the job.

It is estimated that the total loss to the victims was £182,000, including fees paid to Price and the rectification costs to damaged properties.

Price, of Pen y Bryn caravan park, Llwynhendy, Llanelli, later pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent business.

Sentencing him, Judge Timothy Petts said: "You left 17 victims in a state of extreme distress and the impact on their lives and homes cannot be under estimated.

"You fleeced them of hundreds and thousands of pounds and the work required to put it right will cost tens of thousand pounds more."

As well as his five year imprisonment (less the 130 days spent on bail) Price was also made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order.

A Swansea council spokesman said: “ The decision by the courts to sentence the defendant to a long period in prison reflects the seriousness of this case and the distress his fraudulent activities have caused to many families.

"The investigations by our trading standards unearthed disturbing practices which were directed towards vulnerable and elderly victims, all of whom, were convinced that they needed urgent repairs to their homes.

"We are delighted by the outcome and hope that this brings some comfort to the families who have been affected by this case."

Read more: