A private garden in Monmouthshire will be opening up to the public as part of this year's National Garden Scheme.

Glebe House Garden in Abergavenny is owned by Joanna Kerr, who has groomed her 1.5 acre garden with tulips and wisteria cuttings taken from Usk prison.

The garden also boasts a blossom tree that has been standing for an estimated 60-70 years.

The National Garden Scheme sees more than 3,500 gardens across the UK open up to members of the public. Visitors pay a fee and all the money goes to charity.

Purple flowers throughout Glebe House Gardens Credit: ITV Wales

The scheme was founded in 1927, and last year alone, it raised £3m for six charities.

The garden's owner, Joanna, told ITV News: "It's all about gardens that are open for charity, anyone that's got a garden that they're really pleased with or proud of, or think it's got all sorts of interest in it."

Speaking on the old Blossom tree in the midst of the garden being 60 or 70 years old she said: "It was a mature tree when we came her 40 years ago so it must be at least that age."

Decades old Blossom trees Credit: ITV Wales

Joanna also grows vegetables, and as the summer approaches expect to see runner beans sprouting.

Joanna welcomes anyone to visit and enjoy the beauty of her garden.