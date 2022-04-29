Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by ITV Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry

A teenager fighting a brain tumour has developed a heart-warming friendship with Welsh boxing legend Joe Calzaghe.

13-year-old Kyan Harris has been vlogging about his treatment to his three thousand followers on Facebook, in an attempt to reassure people his own age about everything from hospital trips to medication.

Kyan was diagnosed with cancer in March 2020 and has a rare form of a brain tumour. He lives in Maesteg with his Mum, Dad and sister Esme.

The charity Dreams and Wishes introduced Kyan to Joe Calzaghe earlier this year, and the pair now regularly speak over video call and messages.

"What an amazing young man", Calzaghe told ITV Wales. "I was proud to meet him, and meet his parents. It's great to see him here in the gym and still smiling. What a champion!"

Joe Calzaghe gave Kyan one of his boxing belts to keep at the end of his visit.

The first time Kyan met his boxing idol, he described it as "the best day of my life" to his vlog followers. He joked that he made his dad's day by "allowing him into the living room" when Joe was round their house.

On Thursday 28th April, Kyan came to Joe Calzaghe's boxing academy in Gwent, meeting his sons and coaches and getting to spend more time with the former boxing champion.

After multiple rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, Kyan has not been feeling himself, but meeting his hero gave him a boost.

"Unfortunately we are at the stage where he is being treated with medication", Kyan's mother Stacey Harris said.

"He is a very lovely little boy, he's been marvellous throughout and he never complains.

"He lost his eyesight a year before he was diagnosed, probably due to the cancer but we were unaware", she added.

Dreams and Wishes, a charity that helps children living with illnesses to create lasting memories, arranged the visit.

The charity's chair, Tony Curtis, paid tribute to Kyan for his bravery.

"I think he's amazing. I really do think he is amazing", he said.

"He fights his cancer and he fights really hard, and at the same time he's telling everyone about his journey, which I think is so brave".

Joe Calzaghe gave Kyan one of his boxing belts to keep at the end of his visit, something he said he had never done before. He signed t-shirts, posters and a set of boxing gloves.

Kyan's blog is called 'It is what it is', which he says is his motto for life.