Police are investigating a serious crash that hospitalised two people and closed a busy road for over seven hours.

A large emergency service presence that including two air ambulances attended the crash on the A468 on Thursday, April 28.

Police have confirmed that it involved a 17-year-old boy riding a motorbike and a 78-year-old cyclist and both were taken to the University Hospital for Wales, Cardiff, with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while investigation work took place resulting in heavy traffic on the A470 and on roads heading out of Cardiff.

Both Gwent Police and South Wales Police responded to the incident.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police is investigating a serious road traffic collision which happened shortly after 1.15pm yesterday (Thursday April 28) on the A468, Nantgarw (Nantgarw Hill) opposite the junction of Heol-Y-Dderwen. The collision involved a motorcycle and a bike.

“The motorcyclist, a 17 year-old boy from Caerphilly, and the cyclist, a 78 year-old man from Treorchy, were conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales having both sustained serious injuries.

“The road was closed for a period of time whilst enquiries were carried out, and we thank the local community and those affected for their patience during this time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, have mobile footage or dash cam footage of the incident, to contact us by one of the following means quoting 2200140132."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 1.10pm this afternoon, 28 April, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A468 in Nant Garw. We sent three rapid response cars, two emergency ambulances and two Wales Air Ambulances to the scene.”