A rare and endangered horse foal has been born at The Welsh Mountain Zoo in what has been described as a "huge success story for conservation."

Khan, a male Przewalski's horse foal, was born on April 21 to mum Wendy, who joined the Zoo at the end of last year.

Khan is the first Przewalski’s foal born at the Zoo since 1995.

The Przewalski's wild horse was declared completely extinct in the wild by 1966, but they have since been successfully reintroduced into their natural habitat in Mongolia following a successful captive breeding programme.

The zoo said Khan was "extremely quick and confident to find his feet." Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

The IUCN has since reclassified its conservation status from "extinct in the wild" to "endangered".

Claire Taylor, Head Keeper at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, said: “Khan is adorable and was extremely quick and confident to find his feet and Wendy is proving to be an exceptional first time mother.

“The return of the Przewalski's Wild Horse to its natural environment is a huge success story for conservation, but the reintroduced populations remain endangered and so it’s important that we continue to breed and maintain the conservation effort to support the increasing wild population.”