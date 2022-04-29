South Wales Police has confirmed it is investigating footage circulating on social media appearing to show Swansea City footballer Michael Obafemi being racially abused.

Cardiff and Swansea have both condemned the video that contains racist language from the fixture between the two clubs on April 2.

The footage appears to show a Cardiff fan inside the stadium using a racial slur toward Obafemi, who scored twice in the Jacks’ 4-0 thumping of their derby rivals.

A statement from Cardiff City said: “Cardiff City have spoken at length with Kick It Out on the matter, have passed evidence on to South Wales Police and will fully support their investigations.

“The club is disgusted by the deplorable, stomach-churning language and stands by football’s commitment to stamping out such abhorrent behaviour.

“There is no place for it in our sport or society.”

Obafemi scored twice as Swansea recorded the first ever double in the South Wales Derby Credit: PA

Obafemi’s Swansea teammate Joel Latibeaudiere, shared the video on his Twitter account and said: “Disgraceful, @CardiffCityFC should ban this fan immediately.

“Social networks do nothing online, but this is someone who’s easily identified. Ban him!”

Latibeaudiere accompanied his post with the hashtag ‘NoRoomForRacism’.

Last year Swansea were the first English Football League club to boycott social media during a seven-day protest against online abuse.

A club statement said: “Swansea City Football Club is aware of a video circulating on social media from the fixture against Cardiff City on April 2.

“We wholly condemn the abhorrent language used and we are actively working with South Wales Police and Cardiff City with their enquiries.

“There is no place for such behaviour in society, let alone football, and as a club we will unequivocally support our players and staff to help eradicate all forms of discrimination from the game.”