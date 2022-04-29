The Welsh Government has announced £2.4 million to fund projects that will help reduce the carbon emissions of the health service.

NHS Wales is the largest public sector emitter in Wales - producing around 1m tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year.

Ministers want to reduce its emissions by more than a third by 2030 as part of plans to tackle climate change. Wales has a target of Net Zero by 2050.

The Welsh Government published its NHS Wales Decarbonisation Strategic Delivery Plan last year, which included 46 initiatives to help NHS Wales meet its ambition.

The strategy included electrifying fleet vehicles, using low carbon lighting in all NHS buildings, reducing the use of harmful gases and designing the future health and care social system to be as low carbon as possible.

There are plans to reduce the use of high global warming potential inhalers from more than 70% to less than 20% by 2025. Credit: PA Images

NHS Wales' chief executive said the sector must "play its part to protect the health and wellbeing of future generations".

Judith Paget added: "We can all help with this effort by returning unused medication to their pharmacy, asking for a more sustainable inhaler or using active or public transport to attend appointments.

"We are also encouraging applications from NHS Organisations for up to £60,000 in the first year for small to medium sized initiatives to reduce carbon emissions or help the sector adapt to the impacts of climate change."

NHS Wales already plans to reduce the use of high global warming potential inhalers from more than 70% to less than 20% by 2025.

People who use inhalers can ask their prescriber to switch their regular inhaler to a low-carbon alternative.

Dr Thomas Downs, a junior doctor and part of the Green Health Wales team, said health workers' "duty to 'do no harm' extends beyond clinics and hospitals to our shared environment".