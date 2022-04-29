A group of youths spotted with a weapon in the woods led to a police helicopter search.

A major police response was launched after four males were seen with a rifle in a woodland in Rossett, Wrexham.

The group were seen fleeing the area before entering a nearby property.

North Wales Police confirmed that two air rifles were seized when officers attended, but added that the incident is still being investigated.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly before 7pm yesterday (28 April) we received a reported sighting of four male youths in possession of a rifle in woodland close to Darland Lane, Rossett.

"Officers attended the scene and, with aerial support from NPAS, a search of the area was conducted. The males involved fled the woods and were witnessed entering an address on Waverley Crescent.

"Officers attended the address and spoke with the males involved. Two air rifles were recovered from the property and subsequently seized by officers. Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing."