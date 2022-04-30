Five people have been arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting a fire at a house in north Wales.

Police were called to a residential property in the Llandudno Junction area on Friday evening (29th April) in what is believed to have been a "targeted incident". All occupants were evacuated safely and no one was injured.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Investigations are underway after what is being treated as a deliberate ignition of a residential premises in the Llandudno Junction area occurred on Friday evening (29th April).

"Five people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing. We believe this to have been a targeted incident with no ongoing threat to the local community.

"All occupants were evacuated without injury. There will be emergency services present at scene as investigations continue and we thank local residents for their understanding and cooperation in this regard."

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help the investigation, you can contact North Wales Police via 101 or LiveChat, quoting reference number 22000294441.