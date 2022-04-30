Wales women finish third in Six Nations tournament after losing against Italy

Wales have finished third in the Women's Six Nations after losing 8-10 against Italy in the last game of the tournament.

Ioan Cunningham's team looked to finish their TikTok Women’s Six Nations championship on a high when they took on Italy at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

Wales dominated the first half but failed to turn this advantage into points.

Sioned Harries and Robyn Wilkins both received yellow cards for dangerous tackles, leaving Wales down to 13 players.

The visitors took advantage of this with Sara Barattin crossing the line, putting Italy ahead 7-0 at half time.

Italy dominated the second half, but a penalty for Wales in the last 10 minutes narrowed the score to 3-7.

With the clock ticking, Keira Bevan managed to score Wales' only try, putting the home team ahead by 8-7.

But Italy put the game to bed in the closing two minutes with a penalty to clinch the narrow 8-10 win.

Head coach, Ioan Cunningham said the result was "hard to take".

"We had so much possession first half and didn't take advantage", he said.

"We will look critically at that. Our set-piece wasn't quite good enough. We've learned a lot, learned about players, how we cope with situations. We start to build now towards the world cup."

Alex Callender, who was awarded player of the match added: "I'm gutted with the result. We started better but we just didn't finish it off. Big year ahead, got to build now towards Rugby World Cup."

Wales finish third in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations after winning their opening two games against Ireland and Scotland.