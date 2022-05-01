A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Timothy Dundon, whose body was found in Caewern, Neath on Wednesday, April 27th.

Emmett Morrison, from Caewern has been charged with the 66-year-old's murder and is remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 2nd.

Mr Dundon's family have been updated and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Darren George, from South Wales Police, said: “Clearly the charging of a person with the murder of Mr Dundon is a significant development in the investigation however I would still urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might be, to please contact South Wales Police.

“I would like to thank the local community for the support they have provided to this investigation to date.“There has been an increased police presence in Caewern since Wednesday and this will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact South Wales Police on SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 138869.