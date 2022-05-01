A 105-year-old woman has raised £400 for charity after asking family and friends to donate to the Ukraine humanitarian appeal instead of buying gifts for her birthday.

Enid Carroll from Maesteg, celebrated her 105th birthday last Friday, April 29th.

Linda Crook, a family member said Enid has always helped others.

"She has always collected for charities and even on her birthday she requested no presents just a donation for Ukraine which amounted to over £400 and I believe she intends to round it up to £500 herself.

"She has always helped other people throughout her life -making cakes and tarts for 'the old people' even in her nineties.

Enid is 105 years young. Credit: Supplied

"She has always baked for her neighbours and friends especially the elderly and continues to do so. Tarts and pikelets being her speciality."

Enid has a very busy social life which includes going on trips, eating out and attending chapel every Sunday.

She worked for Citizens Advice for five years and worked for Credit Unions as a volunteer Cashier until she was 101, before retiring.

Edith celebrates her birthday. Credit: Supplied

"She was a member of the Ramblers until she was 93 and a 10 mile hike was a dawdle", Linda added.

"She's a very young 105-year-old. I don't know what her secret for longevity is and neither does she but she has always drunk lots and lots of weak tea."