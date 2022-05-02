Driver declared dead in fatal collision in Aberhafesp

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the driver of a car involved in a traffic collision in Aberhafesp has died.

Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B4568 Aberhafesp to Newtown road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers attended the scene, where a blue Ford Fiesta was found on its roof.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: " Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B4568 Aberhafesp to Newtown road, at approx. 4.50am this morning (Monday May 2).

"Officers attended the scene immediately, where the car - a blue Ford Fiesta, was found on its roof. Other emergency services were also in attendance, but sadly the one occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting reference number DP-20220502-062.