Chris Bryant MP told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme earlier today that he was regularly touched inappropriately when he was first elected to the House of Commons

A senior Labour MP has called for change to the culture at Westminster after speaking out about being touched inappropriately by senior MPs.

He said: "There were several MPs who felt entitled to just be able to touch me up in the division lobby.

"I knew that I, and others knew, that because of the system of patronage and power that happens in parliament, it's much more difficult to report about someone in a senior position."

Mr Bryant, 60, entered parliament in 2001 and is now chair of the Commons Standards Committee. His claims come amid pressure for Boris Johnson to look at the behaviour of some senior politicians after a string of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.