This week, people in Wales will head to the polling stations to cast their votes for the local council elections.

On Thursday 5th May, voters will be asked to choose which individuals they wish to represent them in 22 local authorities across Wales. This will be the first local election since 2017.

The local authorities are responsible for a range of services such as education, housing, waste management, but what issues will really influence voters at the polling station this week?

Fly Tipping

Aled Johnson, 32, is a farmer at Penfarch Farm near Brechfa, Carmarthenshire.

Being the third generation to farm at Penfarch, Aled says fly tipping has always been a huge issue for him and his family, but more so in recent years. In the past few weeks alone, the farmer has experienced two incidents of people fly tipping on his land.

“This time there was a bed, a dog’s bed, two or three bags of soil and rubble from building or DIY work.” He explained.

“Farming can be challenging enough as it is. We have to dispose of our rubbish legally and provide paperwork to prove that we’ve disposed of the waste properly, why don’t everybody have to? It’s painful to come home to something like that.”

Aled says the problem worsened when the tips were closed during the pandemic and questions whether he’s getting his money’s worth by paying council tax.

For Aled, any candidate who shows a dedication toward tackling fly tipping in the local council elections will influence his vote on May 5th.

“It’s likely that fly tipping isn’t just a problem here, it happens in many places” He said. “I could show you many places where rubbish and things have been dumped. It will be an important issue for me to think about when putting my tick in the box.”

Job Opportunities

Like the Senedd Elections, 16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote for the first time this year in the local council elections. One of which is Begw Elain, 17, from Dyffryn Nantlle in Gwynedd.

16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote for the first time this year in the local council elections.

As the person responsible for her football club’s social media, Begw would love to pursue a career in this field, but doesn’t feel it’s an option for her if she stays in North Wales.

“I’d love to do sports social media work in the future, but it’s not possible in Dyffryn Nantlle. I’ve never considered staying in Dyffryn Nantlle forever because there is a lack of job opportunities here.”

Both of Begw’s siblings have moved away for University, but due to the lack of jobs in the area, she’s not hopeful they will return to their hometown.

“I can’t see them coming back,” She said. “We’re just an example of one house in Dyffryn Nantlle, but it happens on nearly every street. There aren’t any jobs available and I think it’s going to be a huge problem moving forward because if young people are leaving, the language goes, history goes…I don’t know what will be the future of Dyffryn Nantlle.”

But according to Begw, it’s not just young people that are affected by the lack of jobs locally. In 2020, her father lost his job in a local factory which employed a hundred people.

“I’ll never forget when dad lost his job. I’ll always be doubtful about my job even if I’m in my 30s, 40s. It’s still in my head that dad lost his job overnight, it was awful to deal with.”

Last year, the level of unemployment in Gwynedd was 5.5%, more than double the percentage for the previous year and higher than any other county in North Wales.

For Begw, a commitment to develop job opportunities within the local area will be her main priority when casting her vote.

Diversity

Aleena Khan, 24 from Cardiff is a muslim woman. She says equal representation will be her main priority when voting in the local council elections.

Twenty-four year old Aleena Khan feels there is a lack of diversity and inclusion within the local authorities.

“As a young person, a person of colour, a person that is a woman, it’s quite stereotypical, white and old. That’s what I see when I look at our local authorities.”

She added: “ I don’t feel like my voice is being considered.”

At present, only 28% of Wales’ councillors are women, with less than 2% of the councillors black or from an ethnic minority background.

Disappointed with the lack of diversity within Wales’ local authorities, Aleena fears not everyone’s voices are being heard.

“These are people that make choices on behalf of the whole of Wales and local communities. If everybody’s voices and everyone in society aren’t considered, you miss out on a lot of perspectives, opinions and the changes that people want.”

Aleena also claims that she hadn’t heard about the local council elections in her community and believes that shows in itself that people from various backgrounds are under-represented.

“I live in Maerdy which is a close community with lots of people from different backgrounds and to think that neither I or anyone else have heard about the voting, that’s quite scary and it worries me.

She added: “If there was more diversity within our local authorities and if they understood how information can be communicated to different people within different communities, that may have helped convey the message in a better way.”

Fly tipping, job opportunities and diversity; Three issues that will influence three voters in just three days’ time.

If you have applied for a postal vote but left it too late to post your ballot paper you can take it to your polling station by 10pm on election day.