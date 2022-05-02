Two men have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, after a fire at a flat in North Wales.

No one was injured in the fire, which took place at a flat in Avallon Avenue, Llandudno Junction on Friday night.

Twenty-five year old Jordan McMullen–McCourt, and twenty-two year old Callum Miller, have been charged with Arson with intent to endanger life.

Both men are from St Helens and have been remanded into custody to appear before Magistrates on Monday.

A 25 year old woman has been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.