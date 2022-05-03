Play Brightcove video

Fines will be reintroduced for parents or guardians whose children who are routinely absent from school, the education minister has announced.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press briefing, Jeremy Miles said he was "very concerned" at the poor attendance of some pupils and wants to encourage a return to the classroom.

The issuing of fines for non-attendance has been discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic due to the "challenging" circumstances pupils have faced. Legally, however, fines have remained an option.

Mr Miles told journalists: "We have not at any point changed the law in relation to the regime around fixed penalty fines.

"During the period of the last two years, we've discouraged the issuing of fines, given the circumstances that we've all been experiencing.

"We are now asking local education authorities to revert to the pre-Covid guidance in relation to the issuing of fines.

"It is still the case that they should only be used as a last resort when all attempts to engage with families have been exhausted."

According to Welsh Government guidance, the penalty for pupil absenteeism is £60 if paid within 28 days of receipt of the notice, rising to £120 if paid after 28 days.

Face masks will no longer be mandatory in schools. Credit: PA Images

The minister also announced that Covid measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations, to "reflect the move from pandemic to endemic".

The Welsh Government wrote to schools on Tuesday to inform them that they no longer need to use Covid measures based on local circumstance, which are based on the local Covid-19 decision framework.

This means that the wearing of face masks will no longer be mandatory, but schools are required to complete a risk assessment and take extra precautions where needed.

The changes are in line with the Welsh Government's stance that coronavirus should now be considered in the same context as other infectious illnesses such as flu.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted by May 9 if the public health situation remains stable. Changes to requirements to schools will come into effect on the same day.

Schools will still be advised to work with local authorities and public health advisers so that measures are "appropriate and proportionate" and reflect the levels of local risk.

Schools and other education settings will be given checklists to consider which local measures remain proportionate, while special schools will continue to follow guidance for children and young people who are clinically vulnerable.

Mr Miles told the Welsh Government's weekly press briefing: "In line with the wider public health guidance published at the last three-week review, we have today written to headteachers to signpost the impending changes to our advice for schools, which reflect the move from pandemic to endemic.

"This will ensure school guidance is more closely aligned with the rest of society."

He added: "We all know that Covid-19 has not gone away. It remains vitally important we reduce the spread of the virus where we can - this includes, for example, following self-isolation guidance, and for education settings to continue to undertake robust risk assessments."